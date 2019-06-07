The Future of Interaction, Part II

I am so fucking excited about SwiftUI.

I had strong suspicions that Apple was working on something like this, but what we’ve seen this week goes way beyond any of my expectations. My thoughts have now turned to how important this development will be for the future of all user interaction.

It all started while sitting at this year’s edition of The Talk Show and hearing about one of its sponsors: OmniFocus for the Web.

I’ve been good friends with the mad scientists at the Omni Group for a long time: we all have the gray hairs to prove it.

When you hear that they made a server with a macOS app that renders content for web, it sounds strange at first, but then makes a lot of sense when you consider how much code sharing you get. They’re not fools.

Then, while watching the SwiftUI Essentials talk, it occurred to me that the new domain specific language (DSL) looked like a HTML, CSS, and JavaScript hierarchy.

When you connect these two dots, you see a pretty exciting future for your code.

Abstraction

Apple has talked a lot about SwiftUI this week, but one thing has been conspicuous in its absence: implementation details. Some folks have discovered that there is some underlying UIKit code, but looking at this is a distraction.

The most important part of this announcement is the abstraction they’re working with, not the view surface being used for rendering.

This view abstraction is important for our apps: you don’t need to care how a button is rendered on tvOS, or macOS, or iOS. You don’t need to worry about which interactions are available on each platform, other than to provide alternatives when things like a digital crown aren’t available.

Interactions Above All

Earlier this week, I was talking to my friend Soroush Khanlou about the announcements. He expressed surprise that so many long-time developers who were vocal about Swift’s deficiencies were suddenly excited about SwiftUI.

There’s a simple explanation for this: we value great interaction, both at the user level and API level.

To me, it always felt like there was a parity mismatch between Swift and the existing UI frameworks. Sure, you can put a Ferrari engine in a Ford pickup and get it to move, but it’s not going to be a great experience. Awkward to build, awkward to drive around in.

The Web, Too

So my observation about the SwiftUI DSL and OmniFocus show us something important: a web browser is just another surface to render your views and respond to user actions or external events.

And it will be a way where interactions can be adapted for the platform being targeted.

Think about all the work that Apple has put into making iWork apps run in a web browser. Would they be looking for ways to make this easier? Yep.

I also think we’ll see the Swift community pick up on this DSL. Initially, it rubbed me the wrong way that Apple was using “Swift” in a framework that targeted platforms using proprietary features like Core Animation.

But again, when you look at the abstraction, you see the greatest value in how the DSL is processed, not in how it makes it into a CALayer . Could some enterprising group of developers take the SwiftUI DSL and produce something that worked on Android or Playdate? Certainly.

And what about compiling Swift code and running it directly in a web browser? You can do it right now.

The Most Capable Environment

While commenting about this on Twitter, Steve Streza made an important observation: SwiftUI is like a “reverse React”.

But I think there’s something important to add to his note: the SwiftUI DSL describes the most capable environment. It’s the maximum interaction surface: platforms will render and react to a subset of what’s declared.

Some devices, like a watch, will be capable of handling a physical rotation from a dial. Your only concern on other platforms, like iOS, are alternate interactions. When you target Playdate with your app’s SwiftUI DSL, you won’t be surprised to see the crank do the right thing.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but John Gruber’s quip at the beginning of The Talk Show hinted at our future:

For all of the consternation we have for developers who have web apps and put it in a shell and call it their Mac app, [laughter] the Omni Group has done the right thing and took their Mac app, and now it’s on the web.

It was certainly a funny moment, but it also gets directly to the point of working from a more-capable to a less-capable environment. And also how we’re at a point where our apps will head in directions that we can’t even begin to predict. I find that tremendously exciting.

In summary, I think that SwiftUI is an absolutely fundamental change that we’ll be living with for decades. You can certainly dismiss it, but doing so will be at your own peril.